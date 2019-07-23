Pressure mounts on Governor Awiti to reshuffle cabinet

Pressure has continued to mount on Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti to restructure his cabinet to enable him achieve his development agenda.

In his first term, Awiti launched a number of flagship projects that were aimed to transform the county.

Hatcheries, the 33km Kandongo–Gendia road, Arujo Animals Feeds, Kegoto Maize Mills, potato and pineapple processing industries among others were projected to improve the residents living standards.

Awiti also distributed hair dressing and barber equipment to women and youth for economic empowerment.

But a number of these projects have stalled.

The county government has been accused of misusing public resources meant for the projects.

Unnamed county officials are accused of incompetence and corruption.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Senator Moses Kajwang have claimed that incompetent cabinet members in the Homa Bay government should be dropped.

MPs Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Ongondo Were (Kasipul), Martin Owino (Ndhiwa) and Gladys Wanga (Woman Rep) have urged Awiti to remove corrupt officials.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Mititi Primary School in Kasipul constituency, Lake Basin Development Authority chairman Canvince Owidi said Awiti’s intention to develop Homa Bay cannot be realized due to corruption.

He argued that there are some cabinet members in Awiti’s government who are not interested in service delivery.

“Unless the governor sack officials with selfish interests, he will not leave a legacy,” Owidi said.

Critics say the Homa Bay government has received more than Sh33 billion from the National Treasury but has little to show for it.

Owidi said that the unnamed officials heap a lot of praise on Awiti when they launch projects but they do not implement them.

“It’s wrong for an executive member to flatter their boss instead of implementing projects to help the electorate,” he said.

On Sunday, the LBDA chairman called for a civic education of residents before they participate in electoral process.

“Leaders should be voted on the basis of development record and ability to serve the people but not the amount of handouts they dish out,” he added.