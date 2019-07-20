Leave Governor Awiti alone, ODM officials tell politicians

Elected leaders eyeing the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in 2022 should stop discrediting Governor Cyprian Awiti’s government, ODM officials have said.

Party officials from six branches in the county said some elected leaders have taken to criticizing Awiti’s leadership in a bid to win votes in the next General Election.

The branch chairmen who spoke were Narkiso Tuko (Suba North), Evans Ndege (Kasipul), Ogina Nyabola (Ndhiwa), Lazarus Obila (Homa Bay Town) and William Siro (Suba South) and vice chairman George Maigo (Karachuonyo).

They said the 2022 political contest in the county has degenerated to criticizing Awiti and his leadership.

Tuko said the ODM politicians do not mean well for the county.

“It’s wrong for leaders to criticize every move by their colleagues for political gain. The MPs should instead focus on how they can help Governor Awiti deliver services to the people,” Tuko said.

Speaking to journalists after their meeting in Homa Bay town on Thursday, Tuko threatened to write to the ODM national leadership proposing disciplinary action.

He said they have agreed as officials not to sit back and watch leaders elected on the ODM ticket violate the party rules.

“All these leaders were elected on teh ODM ticket and the party demands they subscribe to and comply with the party rules. Any violation would call for disciplinary action,” Tuko said.

All Homa Bay leaders from MPs to governor were elected on the ODM party ticket in 2017 poll.

The county has eight constituencies. MPs John Mbadi (Suba South), Gladys Wanga (Woman Rep) and Moses Kajwang’ (Senator) are thought to be coveting the governor's seat.

Other MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul) , Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo) and Martin Owino (Ndhiwa) have occasionally urged Governor Awiti to reshuffle his cabinet and bring on board competent officials.

But on Thursday, Tuko said the leaders criticize Awiti for their individual benefit.

“The MPs discredit Awiti and his government because they either want to be governor or the candidate they will support in 2022. We’ll not allow it in Homa Bay,” he said.

Ndege said Governor Awiti and his cabinet are one and cannot be separated. He said MPs cannot blame a cabinet member and leave out Awiti.

“We’re saying that any attack on the cabinet is equally an attack on the governor. Executive members implement projects on behalf of the governor,” Ndege said.

The ODM officials urged Governor Awiti to call a meeting of all elected leaders in the county to enable leaders address issues bedeviling the county.

“We wish Governor Awiti quick recovery and we call for a meeting of all leaders so we get a lasting solution to issues affecting the county,” Obila said.

Nyabola expressed concern that too much politicking was likely to hamper the county's economic growth.

He appealed to MPs from the county to provide a conducive environment for the governor to achieve his development agenda.

“Let’s stop anything which may hinder this county from realizing development. As ODM leaders we should fully support Awiti to achieve his legacy,” Nyabola said.

Siro and Maigo called for calm among elected leaders and urged them to concentrate on development.

“Every leader has a responsibility and should ensure they serve the people” Siro said.