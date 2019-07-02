Homa Bay MCAs pass Sh8.3bn budget for 2019-20

Homa Bay MCAs on Friday passed a budget of Sh8.3 billion for the county's operations in the financial year 2019-20.

The MCAs who approved the budget two days to June 30 deadline warned the county executive against the poor implementation of development projects.

In the budget, a total of Sh2.9 billion was allocated to development projects while the remaining Sh5.4 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure.

The budget was read in the assembly by the Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Nicholas Ayieta.

Ayieta said most of the proposals contained in the budget reflected the views of Homa Bay residents.

“Let’s approve the next financial year’s budget because it draws its content from residents of this county,” Ayieta said.

Acting Speaker Evans Marieba and Gem East MCA Elias Orondo said each of the development projects had been allocated its funds in the current budget unlike in previous years.

Marieba said itemising each project and its allocation will enhance transparency in the implementation of development projects.

“Previously, we used to allocate funds for development projects without quoting the specific projects to be spent on them. But we have changed the strategy to ensure every project is quoted with funds to be spent,” Marieba said.

Orondo said the new mode of the budget preparation will make the MCAs’ oversight role easier than in the previous financial years.

In the budget, the health services docket has the highest allocation of Sh2.6 billion. County assembly service board was allocated Sh1.5 billion.

Education received Sh661.9 million, Governor’s office (Sh637.9 million), agriculture (Sh556.9million), roads (Sh505.3million), water (Sh488million), finance (Sh475million), trade (Sh375.8million), lands and urban development (Sh232.8million), energy (Sh115million), the county Public Service Board (Sh76.6million) and Homa Bay Municipality board (Sh22.4million).

Marieba expressed concerns over the poor implementation of development projects in the ending financial year.

“The Assembly will put the executive on toes on implementation of development projects to avoid a repeat of the past,” Marieba added.

Other MCAs Julius Gaya (Central Karachuonyo), Ruth Ombura (Nominated) and Judy Kamaria (Nominated) supported the motion.

“We’ll be serious on implementation of projects this time around since we have the list of projects and amount allocated from all departments,” Ombura said.

