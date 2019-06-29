Disco Matanga ban to curb teen pregnancies

“We have partnered with other stakeholders is Migori to reduce to rates to around 20 per cent, but we will make a more concerted effort ending pregnancies," Obado said.

He said a motion in the Migori assembly criminalises playing music at funerals.

“We have a culture where during and after funerals, music called disco matanga, is always played for days and weeks on end. We want to ban it completely as it is the main avenue of teen pregnancies,” Obado said.

His wife Helen said, “We want to reduce cases of children having children when they can’t take good care of them. We need childbearing to start at a normal age."