Close

NOWHERE TO HIDE

Women police officers taught how to catch rapists

'The reason for acquittals is due to poor police work as most of the officers have not been trained adequately on handling sexual offences'

In Summary

• Police commander rolls out training on watertight evidence gathering on gender-based violence, rape and defilement. 

• Men in the region have the misplaced belief that having sex with a minor heals those infected with HIV and Aids.

by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
Nyanza
19 June 2019 - 00:00
Siaya county police commander Francis Koome with some senior women police officers in the county after the one-day training
CORNERING THE RAPISTS: Siaya county police commander Francis Koome with some senior women police officers in the county after the one-day training
Image: By Lameck Baraza

Gender-based criminals in Siaya have been put on notice.

All women police officers in the county are being empowered and deployed to sort out the perpetrators of gender-based violence, rape and defilement.

Siaya county police commander Francis Koome said the women officers are being trained on all aspects of sexual offences and evidence gathering strategies.

 

“Siaya has a lot of cases of sexual offences and to put an end to this menace we must invest in our officers to bring to book the culprits,” Koome said.

Men in the region have the misplaced belief that sleeping with a minor heals those infected with HIV and Aids.

Koome said the young ones have to be protected from those who subscribe to such beliefs.

The commander was addressing over 200 female police officers during a one day workshop in Siaya town. 

“The training will ensure that our officers are in a position to produce watertight evidence before the court to sentence all sexual offence perpetrators,” he said.

He said lack of tight evidence has seen perpetrators go scot-free in courts, emboldening other perpetrators.

“With the training, no perpetrator will ever go scot-free as we will be in a position to gather evidence from scratch.” 

 

“The reason for acquittals is due to poor police work as most of the officers have not been trained adequately on handling sexual offences. That’s why we have subjected our officers to such training,” he said.

More:

Siaya traders lose Sh100,000 to conmen posing as county commissioner

Conman told traders PS Kibicho was to address and issue them firearms
Counties
1 month ago

Car wash workers collude with thugs to steal vehicles in Siaya

Police in Siaya have asked car owners to be wary of thieves duplicating keys to steal vehicles. They are targeting car washes, garages and hired ...
Counties
10 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
Nyanza
19 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Devil is innocent, Lamu magistrate tells criminals
    1d ago Coast

  2. Rongo house help gets life sentence for defiling boy, 6
    1d ago Nyanza

  3. How one hospital in Nyali supports the UHC
    2d ago Coast

  4. Hospital turns away inmates over Sh20 million debt
    2d ago Rift Valley

  5. Twins' father demands explanation from hospital
    1mo ago Nyanza

Latest Videos