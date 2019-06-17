Close

CLEANING PAYROLL REGISTER

Leaders who hire 'ghost workers' will go home, warns Nyagarama

Leaders involved in the process of hiring ghost workers should be prepared to go home.

In Summary

• Nyagarama has started the process of cleaning the payroll register

• Says whoever was employed irregularly should be considered a ghost worker and be sacked

by ALVIN RATEMO Correspondent, Nyamira
17 June 2019 - 00:00
Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama
weeding out ghost workers Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama
Anxiety has gripped the Nyamira government after more than 1,000 employees were removed from the payroll register.

This is after Governor John Nyagarama initiated the process of cleaning the payroll register, which led to irregular employees being kicked out of the county government.

He warned that leaders involved in the process of hiring ghost workers should be prepared to go home.

 

“Whoever was employed in a way that did not follow the right procedure should be considered a ghost worker and be sacked. We will ensure those behind irregular employment also face the consequence,” Nyagarama said.

Public Service Management CEC Bernard Osumo in a letter to all five subcounty administrators on Friday directed all employees who responded to show cause and interdiction letters to visit subcounty offices on Monday for further information.

A number of Nyamira MCAs last week demanded the reinstatement of all the affected workers, saying the process was done in bad faith.

However, speaker Moffat Teya defended the move, saying the issue was about the MCAs who want ECDE teachers’ contracts renewed.

“The MCAs are not only concerned about the 503 ECDE teachers and their families but also about the many young learners who will be missing out on services because their instructors are out of the stations,” Teya said.

 

Senator Okong’o Omogeni warned about the reinstatement of the affected workers without following due process.

Suspended Nyamira 'ghost workers' to be sacked, says governor

Boda boda riders and M-Pesa agents among ghost workers to be fired.
