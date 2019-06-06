Youth accuses Gem MP of assault over Facebook post

A youth from Kisumu county has accused Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo of assault.

Maurice Odhiambo, under the Facebook pseudonym of Don Pablo, on Tuesday said he made a post on Monday that the lawmaker was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over corruption allegations. Pablo said he saw the MP enter EACC's Western region office.

Pablo said he had also made a similar post about Kisumu county assembly speaker Onyango Oloo and both drew comments. Later that day, however, he received a call and was threatened for maligning the MP, he said.

“I told them the MP was at the EACC because I saw him enter the commission's offices. 'So, if at all it's wrong to give information, let me pull it down' and I immediately did that.”

Pablo said he received numerous calls and decided to phone the lawmaker to get clarification. MP Odhiambo did not return the call. Pablo, therefore, sent him a text message saying, "I've heard that you're looking for me. Can we meet?"

“After a few minutes, he arrived where I was breathing fire. He and his bodyguards attacked and assaulted me. After that, I went to the Central police station, recorded a statement and was told by the police to go to hospital for further examination,” Pablo said.

He said he has never rubbed shoulders with the MP and questioned why he resorted to assault.

“There is a video clip going the rounds on social media of how I was assaulted by the MP” he added.

Both Pablo and the MP spent the better part of the evening recording statements at the police station. The lawmaker later left without addressing the press. He was shielded by his security guards as he entered his car.

In March last year, Eric Rabwogi, a businessman from the county, claimed his life was in danger after he was allegedly threatened by the MP and attacked by his supporters. Rabwogi reported to the police.

(Edited by F'Orieny)