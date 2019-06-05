EACC probes Siaya assembly complex project

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has begun investigations into alleged corruption involving Siaya county assembly projects.

The projects include construction of Siaya county assembly complex and the purchase and compensation for land where the complex is located.

In a letter seen by the Star dated May 21, the commission wrote to the county assembly clerk requesting documents following complaints filed with the agency.

The commission’s Western region boss Ignatius Wekesa signed the letter.

It states that the anti-corruption agency had received allegations of irregular procurement and misappropriation of public funds.

“For us to conduct investigation to its logical conclusion, kindly but urgently provide all the original documents in relation to this projects,” reads part of the letter copied to the Siaya assembly speaker.

The commission also needs documents for the process of purchase of land for speaker's residence, the members of assembly's trip to Uganda for training and the purchase of the county assembly mace.

Others include legal fees paid for interpretation of Section 35 of the County Government Act.

The documents were to be provided on or before the May 28.

Speaking to the Star on phone on Monday, Wekesa confirmed they were investigating some allegations at the assembly.

Early last month, an organisation called Siaya County Accountability Network petitioned the EACC to move with speed and investigate the allegations.

The group in their petition noted that they were available for interviews to provide more details on these allegations to help the commission.

