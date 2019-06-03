Kisumu launches Sh112m water project

• Nyong’o says 54 per cent of residents use improved sources of water, with the rest relying on unimproved water sources
• Urges Kiwasco to also improve sanitation and sewerage system
The Kisumu government has launched a Sh112 million water project.
The Riat Hills water supply project phase one is expected to benefit more than 15,000 residents of Mamboleo, Upper Uzima, and Riat. It is funded jointly by Kisumu and the World Bank.
Governor Anyang' Nyong’o on said the project will ensure there is adequate water for residents. He spoke when he launched the community water project.
The county chief commended the World Bank and the Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) for initiating the project.
Nyong’o appealed to Kiwasco to also improve sanitation and sewerage system.
He said some of Kisumu residents do not have access to safe and clean water.
“Our women bear the greatest burden of water scarcity since they have to travel long distances to fetch it,” the governor said.
Nyong’o said about 54 per cent of residents use improved sources of water, with the rest relying on unimproved water sources such as ponds, rivers, streams and unprotected springs.
“My government is working hard to improve the situation,” he said.
His 10-point agenda includes ensuring residents live in a clean environment. “Provision of adequate safe water is our top priority as a government. One of the legacy projects in my manifesto is the provision of clean piped water to the people of Kisumu,” Nyong’o said.
He said his government will improve water resources by securing the lake, springs, wells, dams, rivers and ponds.
The county has made huge investments in water infrastructure development and distribution of purification kits across the county, he said.
The county in partnership with various partners, has also embarked on several water projects at subcounty levels.
Nyong’o has abolished war wash in rivers and the lake to reduce pollution.
"We have also partnered with the national government and other like-minded organisations to embark on major rehabilitation of the lake front. This is important for us because of the numerous opportunities presented by the Blue Economy," he said
The governor reiterated that there are plans to clear the water hyacinth as well as dredging the lake to accommodate bigger vessels.
Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch, county water executive Salmon Orimba and Kiwasco MD Thomas Odongo were present.