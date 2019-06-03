Kisumu launches Sh112m water project

The Kisumu government has launched a Sh112 million water project.

The Riat Hills water supply project phase one is expected to benefit more than 15,000 residents of Mamboleo, Upper Uzima, and Riat. It is funded jointly by Kisumu and the World Bank.

Governor Anyang' Nyong’o on said the project will ensure there is adequate water for residents. He spoke when he launched the community water project.

The county chief commended the World Bank and the Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (Kiwasco) for initiating the project.

Nyong’o appealed to Kiwasco to also improve sanitation and sewerage system.

He said some of Kisumu residents do not have access to safe and clean water.

“Our women bear the greatest burden of water scarcity since they have to travel long distances to fetch it,” the governor said.

Nyong’o said about 54 per cent of residents use improved sources of water, with the rest relying on unimproved water sources such as ponds, rivers, streams and unprotected springs.