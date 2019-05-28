Governor Nyong'o, sister's contempt case ruling on Tuesday

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy will on Tuesday be sentenced for contempt of court.

The two risk going to jail for six months or being fined by the court.

A Kisumu court found them guilty of failing to comply with an order. Last year in October, Justice Tripsisa Cherere ordered Nyong’o and Nyagoy to include all the children belonging to their sisters as beneficiaries to their father's Sh200 million estate.

Nyong'o and Nyagoy are locked in a property dispute with two of their nephews. The nephews filed an application seeking a six-month jail term for the governor and his sister for contempt of court.

Kenneth Okuthe said the two failed to comply with a court order to include them as beneficiaries of their grandfather's estate.

After last Thursday's ruling, Nyong'o's lawyer Jefferson Museve made a fresh oral application, asking the judge to stay her October orders until an appeal filed by the governor is heard and determined.

Cherere rejected the application, saying Nyong'o and his sister had refused to obey court orders.

In the October orders, Cherere also revoked the administrative letters and certificate of confirmation of grant that placed Nyong'o and Nyagoy as the controllers of the estate. The court appointed one of the nephews as a co-administrator.

The judge also asked the governor and his sister to provide books of accounts for their father’s property including 100 acres in Miwani and flats on Jogoo Road in Nairobi. Other plots are in Tamu, Milimani, Manyatta and East Rata in Kisumu.

Nyong'o and his sister had appealed Cherere's directive, but failed to get orders to suspend it, hence the contempt suit.

The nephews, Okuthe and Geoffrey Omondi sued the governor and his sister for leaving out and some of their relatives from the list of beneficiaries.

The nephews said they were entitled to inheritance because they grew up under the care of the patriarch.

Nyong'o and Nyagoy failed to make final submissions before the October order was issued. They had initially dismissed the case, saying it was incompetent and intended to paint the family in bad light.

Edited by P. Wanambisi