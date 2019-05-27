TO BE ARRAIGNED

Kisumu police officer arrested in Sh82,000 Mpesa shop theft

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In Summary

• The officer in the company of three others went to an Mpesa shop, handcuffed watchman and took the money from the Mpesa attendant. 

Kisumu Central police station where a policeman arrested for stealing is being held
Image: MAURICE ALAL

A police officer based at Kondele police station in Kisumu county was on Friday arrested for allegedly stealing Sh82,000 and a mobile phone from an Mpesa shop.

County police commander Benson Maweu said officer James Lekamoi Sajin was arrested following a report made by a Mr Ismael Ochieng Oduor, the proprietor of the Mpesa shop in Nyalenda estate.

The officer, Maweu said, in the company of three others went to Oduor’s shop and handcuffed his watchman Daudi Ngong’oni Kilanga and took the money from the attendant Penny Awuor and a mobile phone worth Sh6,000.

 A sword taken from the watchman was recovered from the officer and is being kept as an exhibit.

Maweu said the matter is being investigated by DCI Kisumu central where the officer has been detained. Two other officers are being sought.

“We are working on the case and he will be taken to court on Monday,” Maweu said.

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Nyanza
27 May 2019 - 00:00

