Kisumu to get Sh7.9bn for expansion of water, sewerage services

Kisumu residents will benefit from a Sh7.9 billion water supply and sewer project.

It will involve the expansion of water and sewerage infrastructure. The project will be completed in five years. It is to be funded by the European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency.

The county government has agreed with the development partners to improve water services across Kisumu City and environs, extending all the way to Ahero and Daraja Mbili towns.

On Tuesday, Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company MD Thomas Odongo said there will be additional 15,000 water connections within the city and another 3,000 in the satellite towns.

The sewer system will be extended to Migosi, Lolwe, the Kisumu International Airport, Otonglo and parts of Mamboleo estate, translating into additional 31 kilometres.

“The project is in progress and just awaiting the signing of the agreement between the partners,” Odongo said.

Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said they are focussed on improving water supply as part of efforts to change lives. He said the Anyang' Nyong'o administration has put in place elaborate measures to cover both urban and rural settlements.

Owili spoke during a meeting with officials from the two institutions. Areas deliberated on included the Lake Victoria water service and sanitation project, the extension of sewerage networks and distribution and rehabilitation of water systems.

Those present included county executives Richard Ogendo (Cooperatives), Dixon Obungu (Lands and Housing) and Lake Victoria South Water Services Board MD Petronila Ogut.

