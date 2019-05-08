CROPS DESTROYED

Rain causes havoc in Kisii

Heavy storm blows off widow's roof, cuts off electricity.

A woman walks through the rain.Photo/File
Heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Kisii,with many residents counting loses.

Esther Nyakeriga from Nyaguta village in Kiogoro location narrated how the roof of her permanent house was blown off by a storm on Monday evening.

“I was seated in my house with my grandchildren when it was raining. I was surprised to see the heavy storm blow off the roof which we recovered about 200 metres away,” she told the Star.

The widow said the incident cut off electricity to the house and plunged the family into darkness.

“I thank God that I am alive with my grandchildren. The effect would have been worse considering that electricity was cut off by the destroyed roof,” Nyakeriga said.

The storm destroyed crops in the area, raising fears of hunger in the coming months.

“The heavy wind left many families in shock after they discovered that their maize farms were flattened. I foresee hunger in a few months because we will not harvest much as we anticipated,” Nyakeriga said.

Kisii county director of meteorology Henry Sese yesterday advised families to take all precautions during the rainy season to avoid injuries or deaths.

Sese advised families to switch off power when it rains to avoid disaster.

He urged motorists not to park under trees because of high chances of the trees breaking and destroying the vehicles.

 

Quarry workers should suspend their activities until the rain subsides, the weather official said.

“I do not want to see a situation where residents work in quarries during the rainy season because it is a risky a fair,” Sese said .

“Those who work in the quarries should understand that the soil is soft and can collapse any time. It is good for them to take safety precautions."

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
Nyanza
08 May 2019 - 00:00

