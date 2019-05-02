Nyong'o sacks county Health executive

Nominated Health executive Judith Miguda
Image: FAITH MATETE

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has sacked Health executive Rosemary Obara.

Nyongo on Thursday nominated Judith Miguda to serve in the docket.

"This is Persuant to powers conferred by Article 179 of the Constitution and sections in the County Government Act and for furtherance of quality health service delivery and management," a statement by the county read.

Miguda, who is a  career educationist and has worked in several work universities, is currently a member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGTRC).

Two weeks ago, MCAs unanimously approved the six nominees picked by Nyong’o to the Public Service Board. 

The nominees are the board’s chairman Charles Karan and members Jacinta Kapiyo, Stephen Orot, Edward Kochung, Nashon Aluoka and Jane Oyare.

by FAITH MATETE
Nyanza
02 May 2019 - 20:04

