Migori doctors to strike on Tuesday

Public health services in Migori county could be disrupted if doctors make good their threat to go on strike next Tuesday.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Nyanza branch wrote to Governor Okoth Obado notifying him of the intended action.

Doctors say the county government has failed to meet their demands on the collective bargaining agreement which was to be signed on March 1.

“Unfortunately, we have been treated to constant shifts of goalposts, cat and mouse games and blatant insincerity,” branch secretary Lameck Gisairo said.

He said next Tuesday they will down their tools and paralyse operations in public hospitals, but the union is available for negotiation.

“Migori through a letter committed to roll out the agreement two months ago, but they have chosen to toss us around the executive, Public Service Board and the human resource department,”KMPDU branch chairman Kevin Osure said.

The issues the doctors want addressed include promotion, insurance, study leave, doctors' call rooms and equipment in hospitals.