Mandera arrests cholera outbreak

The Mandera government has contained the cholera outbreak that hit the western part of the county.

On Wednesday, tests on patients in Takaba returned positive results after samples were sent to Kenya Medical Research Institute laboratories. This caused a scare across the region. The patients were, however, treated and discharged as the Health department moved with speed to arrest the situation.

"The four patients who were admitted to Takaba Subcounty Hospital have since been treated and discharged. The situation is under control," Health executive Mohamed Eda said yesterday.

County chief health officer Rahma Abdullahi had said water sources in Bula Elwak and Dikduro villages in Mandera West could have been the cause of the disease.

"We are suspecting water contamination at a borehole in Bula Elwak and a dam in Bula Dikduro as the cause of the problem. Our response teams are on the ground already," she said.

As part of efforts to tackle the problem, Mandera West public health officer Ibrahim Karim ordered the closure of all eateries in a public notice dated August 16. Also closed were miraa kiosks, milk bars and butcheries. Food hawking has also been banned.

"I advise those travelling in and out of Takaba town to take cholera prophylaxis at the nearest health facility," the notice read.

Executive Eda warned that legal action will be taken against anybody who fails to comply. The department also initiated disinfection of all water sources.

He dismissed reports that unclean water was supplied to the two villages by the county government under the water trucking programme, which is meant to mitigate against adverse effects of drought.

For almost two months between April and June, the county government battled cholera in parts of Mandera South. One person died and at least 188 others were infected.

Abdullahi said the death was due to delayed treatment.

"We have continued to sensitise our community on symptoms, dangers and the need for proper sanitation measures to curb cholera in Mandera and we are making good progress," she said.

The worst cholera outbreak to be recorded in Mandera in recent times was in June 2016. It claimed 19 lives. Another 1,200 people were infected.

