Drug use killing a generation —Mandera leaders

Political leaders and clerics in Mandera have raised the alarm over the increasing drug use by youth and adults.

Smoking bang and hashish and chewing miraa are considered the leading drug menace and are considered 'gateway drugs' to harder narcotics.

The drugs, especially bang, are is mostly inside tubeless car tires and sneaked into the country from neighbouring Ethiopia to avoid detection ast roadblocks.

Speaking separately, they said that time has come to crack down on drugs lest they sweep away an entire generation.

Speaking in Mandera town on Wednesday, Mandera East MP Omar Salah urged security officers a to carry out a massive crackdown and arrest and prosecute drugs sellers.

“The rate at which our youth are consuming drugs is alarming. The situation cannot continue like this. Those behind the illegal business must be brought to book," Salah said.

He said everyone must cooperate — local administrators, parents, clerics, Nacada and youth themselves.

Muslim clerics led by Sheikh Mohamed Abdi said the drug menace was in the rise and sucking in schoolgoing children.

Speaking at Jamia Mosque Grounds during Eid al Adha celebrations, Abdi advised parents to guide their children in line with religious teachings.

“We cannot afford to lose a whole generation because of a few selfish people who want to make quick money at the expense of our youth. We want to see the security apparatus do their work. They must not wait for us to complain before they act," he said.

Two weeks ago military officers on patrol in Wajir intercepted a canter carrying 40 bags of bhang on the Mandera-Wajir road.

The estimated street value Sh20 million.

The vehicle as coming from Ethiopia through Tanaba-Takawa road in Mandera West, county police commander Stephen Ngetich said.

Three people, including the driver, were arrested. Three others fled.

