Eleven chiefs, assistant chiefs put on notice over incompetence

Eleven chiefs and assistants chiefs could be sacked for incompetence, Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik has said.

Birik said the 11, who were under the radar of the regional security committee, have failed in their duties.

He spoke to the press on Monday in his Garissa town office.

“We have given them last warnings to get down to business and do what they are paid to do failure to which we will serve them with dismissal letters,” Birik said.

The administrator said that the names of the officer in question will be made public ‘if and when they are finally dismissed’.

The local administrators come from Elwak, Mandera East, Mandera Central, Lafey, Wajir East, Wajir South, Dadaab and Fafi subcounties.

The subcounties border Somalia and have been targeted for attacks by the al Shabaab militants.

“For the last few months with the help of other government officers stationed in the locations and sublocations we have been secretly monitoring the administrators who are ineffective using our intelligence networks,” Birik said.

He added, “This will come as a shocker to those who will be affected when we finally crack the whip. The government will not tolerate such individuals,” he said.

The commissioner said that some of the chiefs and assistant chiefs have failed to secure their respective areas, despite being accorded enough security personnel including Kenya police reservists.

Last week, Birik, told the administrators that the era of drawing salaries without working was long gone.

He said chiefs being an integral part in matters security should be in the forefront of weeding out all illegal elements within their areas of jurisdiction.

“You are under strict scrutiny and you must deliver knowing that you are the government’s eyes on the ground. The tendency being there for the sake of it will no longer be tolerated,” Birik said.

