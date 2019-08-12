Don't allow political manipulation in census, KNBS told

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has called for a transparent and accurate census devoid of political manipulation.

The Garissa Township MP said the exercise is critical as it determines resource allocation, boundary review of constituencies and allows policymakers to come up with development agenda for their regions.

He said leaders from the region will not allow the exercise to be used to undermine some ethnic groups or regions.

He spoke on Sunday after prayers to mark Idd-al-Adha at General Mohammud Idd grounds.

Last week, in an exclusive interview with the Star, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics director-general Zachary Mwangi said nobody will be left out of the exercise for which the government has set aside Sh18.5 billion.

In 2009, census figures for Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Turkana counties were disputed, a row that ended up at the High Court.

The local leadership accused the enumerator and then Minister of Planning Wycliff Oparanya of doctoring their numbers to show less population.

Last week, Mandera Governor Ali Roba, Mohamed Abdi (Wajir) and MPs Sophia Abdi (Ijara) and Mohamed Dahiye (Dadaab) urged Kenyans who have crossed the borders in search of water and pasture for their livestock to come back and be counted.

They expressed concern a good number of residents might not be captured in the exercise and urged the government to come up with proper mechanisms, including providing water and pasture, to entice them to come back for the exercise.

The KNBS boss said they would only count people within Kenyan borders.

On constitutional review, the legislator said he will convince President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to support the parliamentary system of government "that will be all-inclusive and bring on board the marginalised and minority groups".

The parliamentary system is the only route to address the violence that erupts after every general election, he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie