Local group gives Muslim orphans school supplies

A local community-based organisation has been carrying out projects in Mandera orphanages ahead of Eid al Adha celebrations on Monday.

The Sisters of the Horn (Soth) on Friday visited Mandera Islamic Centre, which shelters orphans aged between four and 17. It currently hosts 500 children.

The government has gazetted Monday as a public holiday to allow Muslims to celebrate.

Soth chairperson Suheila Adan said they were focusing on orphanages "because they are the most underprivileged in our society and require our assistance more than any other group".

She said they have for four days carried out several projects at the home, including sanitation, provision of school equipment and stationery.

The organisation donated sports kits to the boys, including footballs, volleyballs and a volleyball net.

“This is part of providing an environment that is conducive to the children's welfare in the centre,” Adan said.

The organisation repaired a collapsed latrine.

"This had left the kids uncomfortable and devastated, some had to walk further to access the other pit latrines,” Adan said.

On Friday, members of the organisation spent the day with the children and cooked for them.

Sisters of the Horn was started by seven young women to create space for young people to chart their own future and help the less fortunate in society, particularly children.

