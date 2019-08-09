Garissa to prepare youth for local and global job market

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has said his administration will invest heavily in youth to create a rich future and enhance sustainable development.

Speaking on Thursday when he opened the Garissa Youth Innovation and Leadership forum sponsored by the department of Youth and Sports, the governor said the group must be protected for a better future.

Korane said he is committed towards empowering the youth and creating an innovative hub in the county.

“My administration is committed to achieving success in many programmes meant to empower youth in sports, skills empowerment and entrepreneurship. I want to urge the youth to rise to the occasion and take up the opportunities that will come their way,” he said.

Korane said his programme will strengthen and nurture youth leadership skills and prepare them for local and international markets.

"We are in negotiations with the Qatar government to source skilled youths from the innovative hub and empowerment centre once the students graduate," the governor said.

Korane brought experts from a university in the US who, he said, was partnering with the innovation and empowering centre.

He appealed to the youth not to be brainwashed by the radical groups determined to reverse developmental achievements in Garissa.

Korane expressed disappointment after a Safaricom mast was destroyed in Holugho on Wednesday morning by suspected al Shabaab militants.

He said al Shabaab is crippling Garissa's development.

Korane urged residents to work with security agents to flush out the radical group.

Prof Warsame Ali of Prairie View A&M university Department of electrical and computer Engineering and David Liu, an IT expert, made presentations in the forum on youth opportunities, innovation and leadership.