Garissa seeks to draft peacebuilding and cohesion bill for conflict resolution

Garissa county will draft a bill on peacebuilding, cohesion and conflict resolution.

Governor Ali Korane yesterday said the county has a history of conflict and killings that ought to be addressed through a concrete institutional framework.

He spoke during a consultative meeting to develop a county peace building and social cohesion policy at Almond Hotel in Garissa town.

Korane said the bill will soon be tabled before the county assembly for debate. He urged stakeholders to invest in conflict mitigation mechanisms to avert loss of lives and destruction of property.

The governor said signs of emerging conflict need to be addressed urgently before a situation escalates.

Korane said the Garissa - Isiolo border dispute has been persistent but the national government is hesitant to address it.

"The boundary between the two counties is lucid. The colonial maps exist and I don't see why it should take so much time to address," he said.

Dadaab MP Mohamed Dahiye urged the national government to review policies on how it deals with issues of security and especially terrorism.

Dahiye, whose constituency hots the refugee camps, said peace and security can only be realised is residents are involved.

“We have to use a multi-pronged approach including engaging the locals. This, cannot, however, succeed in an environment of mistrust between the residents and security apparatus,” he said.

Lagdera MP Mohamed Hire said there was no need for people to spill blood while fighting for land and igniting inter-clan animosity.

"No one will last in leadership for ever, but history will judge us. I want to appeal to residents from both Lagdera and Isiolo South to adopt unity. Tt is very wrong to fight and kill each other over land and pasture that can be shared peacefully,” he said.

Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi urged the political class to shun divisive politics and discord and instead rally for the common good that will benefit residents.

The meeting focused on the structure and capacity of institutions to manage peace and security in Garissa.

The meeting was facilitated by the county government, Pact World, Reconciliation Resources and Frontier Counties Development Council.