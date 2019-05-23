WAS IN FORM THREE

Garissa bus crash victim buried in Kitui

At least 14 people died in the accident early this month.

Image: Linah Musangi

A victim of the Garissa bus crash was buried on Tuesday in Mboru, Kitui county.

At least 14 people died in the accident early this month. Stephen Mbuvi, 17, was travelling to Wajir when he was involved in the bus accident in Tula, Garissa.

The accident happened as the bus driver tried to avoid ramming a stationary truck which was parked along the road.

Mbuvi was the firstborn in a family of four and was also a soccer player at Mwingi Junior Stars, where he played number 3 and 11. He was in Form 3. 

Team manager Bonaventure Nzyuli said the death of Mbuvi is a big blow to the team.  He said Mbuvi's parents and the community looked up to him.  

“It is a big blow to us, but we cannot challenge what is beyond us. We will continue nurturing talent within and beyond Mwingi,” Nzyuli said.

MCA Mary Phillip eulogised Mbuvi as humble and obedient. She said the ward has lost a young man who had a bright future. 

“We have lost a very promising young soul and I urge the MJS team to remain disciplined as you have always been. I urge parents to support their children’s talent,” the ward representative said.

More than five soccer teams had attended Mbuvi's burial. They planted a tree in his memory.

by STAR REPORTER
North Eastern
23 May 2019

