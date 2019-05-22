MPs, Senators war hurting counties, says Governor Abdi

The delay in enacting the County Allocation of Revenue Bill for 2019-20 financial year is hurting counties, Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has said.

Abdi on Tuesday said the misunderstanding between the National Assembly and the Senate that has caused a standoff in the passage of the bill means counties cannot meet their statutory obligations.

He said there was an urgent need for both houses of Parliament to engage and respond the "the plight of Kenyans."

“There should not arise a situation where the bill is delayed and counties remain underfinanced because that goes against the objectives and principles of public finance,” Abdi said.

He spoke when he presented a memorandum to the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee during a public hearing on the national budget proposals in Wajir town. The team was led by Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto.

Abdi criticised the National Treasury for slashing counties' budget by Sh9 billion, saying the move will cripple many projects in the devolved units.

The governor said national government supplementary budgets should not affect allocations made to counties.

He said counties with very low revenue sources do not have opportunities for cost-cutting because they cannot access loans.

Abdi said counties were concerned that the national government was taking up devolved functions and providing budgets for them. He decried the reduction of the equitable share to counties.

He cited the supply of medical equipment to health facilities.

“This is clearly overstepping of a mandate and clawing back gains made under devolution. This committee should ensure those funds are transferred to county governments allocations and captured in county budgets,” Abdi said.

He suggested that funds for universal healthcare be included in the allocations to counties saying most of the components are devolved.

The governor also criticised the ifmis system, saying the national government failed to adequately build the capacity of county staff before rolling out its use.

“The use of Ifmis, though well-intentioned, has led to delays in service provision. The system in many cases is down and e-sourcing needs adequate capacity strengthening. Internet access in many counties, especially those in ASAL areas is very low,” he said.

Edited by P .Obuya