RESOURCE ALLOCATION

Korane: Wards to get independent funds

Every sub-county will be allocated Sh100 million to ensure every ward gets projects based on the priority of the local community.

In Summary

• Governor urges MCAs to be united and provide leadership to take Garissa County to greater heights in development.

• Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane assures MCAs of the necessary support at the executive level towards achieving their oversight role.

Garissa governor Ali Korane addressing MCAs when he hosted them for Iftar dinner at his residence.
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Garissa Governor Ali Korane yesterday said county finances will be shared out  equitably among the wards.

Speaking during Iftar dinner for MCAs and assembly staff at his residence, the governor said they will break from previous trend where each department decided on the projects to be implemented every financial year.

"I have received several complains from MCAs whose wards are yet to benefit from the county kitty and we need a system that will address this inequality," said Governor Korane.

 

He assured MCAs would be part of decision making and there would be participation.

The governor announced Sh4.1 billion funding for Lagdera, Dadaab and Fafi by the Kenyan Development Response to Displacement Impact Project, signed between Kenya Government and World Bank.

He urged the MCAs to be united and provide leadership to take Garissa County to greater heights in development.

"Let's tell the public what we can deliver that is sustainable and achievable," said the governor.

Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane assured MCAs of the necessary support at the executive level towards achieving their oversight role.

Garissa Senator Hon Yussuf Haji thanked MCAs for executing their mandate and urged them to keep the county executives, chief officers and county directors to task for better service delivery.

 

Majority Leader Mohamed Gabow and Minority Leader Mohamed Abdi  assured the governor of their support but were quick to add that they would criticize when necessary.

"As an assembly we will continue to play our roles as enshrined in the constitution. We want to assure the people of Garissa that we will not let them down as we go about discharging out duties," said Gabow.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
20 May 2019 - 00:00

