Korane: Wards to get independent funds

Garissa Governor Ali Korane yesterday said county finances will be shared out equitably among the wards.

Speaking during Iftar dinner for MCAs and assembly staff at his residence, the governor said they will break from previous trend where each department decided on the projects to be implemented every financial year.

"I have received several complains from MCAs whose wards are yet to benefit from the county kitty and we need a system that will address this inequality," said Governor Korane.

He said every sub-county will be allocated Sh100 million to ensure every ward gets projects based on the priority of the local community.

He assured MCAs would be part of decision making and there would be participation.

The governor announced Sh4.1 billion funding for Lagdera, Dadaab and Fafi by the Kenyan Development Response to Displacement Impact Project, signed between Kenya Government and World Bank.

He urged the MCAs to be united and provide leadership to take Garissa County to greater heights in development.

"Let's tell the public what we can deliver that is sustainable and achievable," said the governor.

Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane assured MCAs of the necessary support at the executive level towards achieving their oversight role.

Garissa Senator Hon Yussuf Haji thanked MCAs for executing their mandate and urged them to keep the county executives, chief officers and county directors to task for better service delivery.

Majority Leader Mohamed Gabow and Minority Leader Mohamed Abdi assured the governor of their support but were quick to add that they would criticize when necessary.

"As an assembly we will continue to play our roles as enshrined in the constitution. We want to assure the people of Garissa that we will not let them down as we go about discharging out duties," said Gabow.