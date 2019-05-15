Korane promises strong religious department for peace, love

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has promised to strengthen the directorate of religious affairs at subcounty levels to promote peace, love, and prosperity.

The county already has 13 employees at the newly created directorate and the governor said it will be expanded to achieve timeless prosperity.

Korane challenged religious leaders to take a leading role in conflict resolution for peace. He spoke at his residence when he hosted 300 religious leaders for Iftar dinner.

He said the county government has disbursed Sh10 million in bursary for madrasa students, promising more funds in the next financial year.

Korane told the clerics his administration will start paying four Imams to lead Tahajud and Taraweh prayers in 100 mosques.

He also announced plans to establish a printing press so local madrasa schools can have joint exams and teaching materials.

"Am greatly honoured to have you today. Your presence holds a deep symbolic meaning to discharge our duties because we need your prayers to justly execute our mandate now and in future," Korane said.

Senator Yussuf Haji called on leaders and residents to fully support the county administration to fulfill pledges it made.

He urged the clerics to offer spiritual guidance to both the government and residents.

"Let's not begrudge the county administration on missing job opportunities and contracts knowing that everyone will get what Allah prescribed," Haji said.

He urged residents to be patient as the county government works to make their lives better.

