Frontier counties praise Jubilee for roads

Mandera Governor Ali Roba says poor infrastructure throughout frontier counties has held back their development and caused suffering to residents.

Roba said no meaningful development can be achieved with poor infrastructure.

He spoke yesterday at Deputy President William Ruto’s residence in Nairobi during a meeting of leaders of the Frontier Counties Development Council.

The meeting was aimed at fast-tracking the realization of development programs earmarked for the 10 FCDC counties of Mandera, Wajir , Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, Lamu and West Pokot.

Roba praised the Jubilee administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta for embarking on major road projects which once complete will boost trade and ease the suffering of the residents especially when it rains.

Unlike in many parts of the country that have witnessed tremendous growth in paved roads, many roads in the region remain poor.

In recent years, however, the tarmacking of major roads has given residents hope that they will catch up with the rest of the country.

“Once the NEDI program is fully realized the people of FCDC will remain greatly indebted to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Deputy President William Ruto under whose leadership and goodwill the NEDI project was realised,” Roba said.

One of the key development gaps to be addressed by the NEDI project is construction of Isiolo-Mandera Road.

Besides roads, the project will impact on refugee host communities, health, water, agriculture and livestock and education.

The Deputy President said over Sh100 billion has been aside to address development inequalities caused by marginalization in the region.