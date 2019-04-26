Stop smuggling of substandard goods, Kebs told

Garissa-based Kenya Bureau of Standards officials have been told to stop smuggling by unscrupulous traders and to scrutinise all services and products for quality.

Garissa county commissioner Meru Mwangi said on Thursday that failure to thoroughly inspect products exposes residents to health risks, especially from substandard drugs.

Unscrupulous businessmen always find ways to sneak in contraband, mostly from Somalia.

In most cases, the goods which also include drugs, lack the Kebs certification mark or have not gone through the required standardisation.

The entry of contraband has been blamed on the long porous Kenya-Somalia border as patrolling is a big challenge to security officers.

Speaking on Thursday at a hotel during a public participation workshop by Kebs, Mwangi said all government agencies should speak with one voice and cooperate closely to ensure quality.

The county commissioner said smugglers will be punished severely.

He said several people have already been arrested and charged in court.

National Standards Council chairman Ken Wathome said they were holding countrywide consultations to get stakeholders' views on how to improve their work.

He urged the public to give their views regarding changes to the Standards Act of 1974.

It has been superseded by events, prompting Kebs to redraft it.

“Kebs seeks to ensure Kenya’s standards conform to global frameworks that facilitate trade between us and the world and encourages productivity in manufacturing and services," the chairman said.

Sessions to review the Standards Act are taking place in eight regions and involve both public and private sectors.

