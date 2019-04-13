ELUSIVE JUSTICE

Petitioner decries delay in poll petition

Case has been dragging in court for over a year

In Summary

• Hassan Jimal challenged the election of Ibrahim Noor Hussein for Batalu ward in Wajir North

• The matter is pending at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court
MCA'S PETITION: The Supreme Court
Image: FILE

A politician challenging a Wajir ward election has decried delayed justice as the case has dragged on for over a year.

Hassan Jimal challenged the election of Ibrahim Noor Hussein for Batalu ward in Wajir North. He is worried his case, which is now at the Supreme Court might delay further as some judges are under probe.

Wajir senior resident magistrate Amos Mokoross declared the ward election was not free and fair and nullified the result.

He ordered the IEBC to hold a fresh election in the ward pursuant to the Constitution and the electoral laws.

Hussein challenged the court’s ruling at the High Court in Garissa.

He argued that the court relied on unproven irregularities to justify nullification of the election despite the fact that the irregularities did not affect the outcome of the poll.

He lost the case and the matter proceeded to the Appeal Court in Nairobi, which dismissed the appeal on July 28, 2018.

Jimal petitioned the Supreme Court, where the matter is pending.

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
North Eastern
13 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. MCAs want Education CEC sacked
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. Wangamati seeks to clear hurdles on flagship projects' path
    5h ago Western

  3. Sack official or we impeach you, Kiptis told
    5h ago Rift Valley

  4. Linturi faults Kiraitu in first address to Meru assembly
    5h ago Eastern

  5. Thwake dam site workers demand pay rise and toilets
    5h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES