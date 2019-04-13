Petitioner decries delay in poll petition

A politician challenging a Wajir ward election has decried delayed justice as the case has dragged on for over a year.

Hassan Jimal challenged the election of Ibrahim Noor Hussein for Batalu ward in Wajir North. He is worried his case, which is now at the Supreme Court might delay further as some judges are under probe.

Wajir senior resident magistrate Amos Mokoross declared the ward election was not free and fair and nullified the result.

He ordered the IEBC to hold a fresh election in the ward pursuant to the Constitution and the electoral laws.

Hussein challenged the court’s ruling at the High Court in Garissa.

He argued that the court relied on unproven irregularities to justify nullification of the election despite the fact that the irregularities did not affect the outcome of the poll.

He lost the case and the matter proceeded to the Appeal Court in Nairobi, which dismissed the appeal on July 28, 2018.

Jimal petitioned the Supreme Court, where the matter is pending.