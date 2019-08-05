Thugs hit my head with gun, businessman tells court

A Nairobi businessman was going home from work on the evening of June 23 when three armed men pounced on him around the City Stadium area.

They forced him to the ground, hit his head with a gun and commanded him to keep silent as they robbed him of Sh16,800, and a golden chain.

Victor Otieno who appeared as a witness before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Barbara Ojoo positively identified a suspect, Collins Otieno, as one of his attackers.

Victor told the court that Collins was with two other men who strangled him and vowed to kill him if he did not cooperate as he was being robbed.

He told the court that the accused person appeared to be the leader of the gang and was critical to his assault and robbery.

After the attack, Victor met a man at a petrol station along Langata Road to whom he explained what had happened.

The man then advised him to accompany and they met police officers who were on patrol.

They narrated to the officers about what had happened and together went back to the scene of the crime where they found a man with a laptop bag.

On interrogating him he was found to have stolen the laptop from another person at the same place and was identified by the complainant as one of the thugs.

On sensing danger, the man ran into a moving matatu and the police shot in the air forcing the matatu driver to a stop the vehicle.

Collins was then arrested and taken to police before he was arraigned and charged with robbery with violence. The hearing continues on August 22.

(edited by O. Owino)