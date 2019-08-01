Man denies beating client over Sh250 commission debt

A man was yesterday charged with attacking a client and beating her up over a Sh250 commission debt.

Morris Muthemba was charged before Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo. He denied the charges.

He is accused of beating up Hilda Nasipwondi on her cheeks, head and stomach after storming her workplace at Alingo Plaza in Kawangware.

The court heard that Nasipwondi had requested the accused to pay her Sh250 he owes her, but the accused became bitter. He allegedly descended on her with slaps and blows.

However, Muthemba said he never owed Naspwondi a cent and he wondered why she was tarnishing his name. He said they were solving a disagreement when the complainant screamed.

Nasipwondi said she cried out for help and neighbours came to her rescue and took the suspect to Kilimani police station.

Muthemba asked the court for lenient bond terms.

He denied assaulting the complainant occasioning her bodily harm and said that they were just solving some disagreement but the complainant decided to scream.

The magistrate released Muthemba of Sh50,000 bond and a bail of Sh30,000.

She directed the matter to be mentioned on August 14. The hearing is sceduled for October 3.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)