Public participation on city Finance Bill begins

Nairobi residents will have an opportunity to give their opinions on the proposed Nairobi City County Finance Bill 2019 as public participation kicks off on Tuesday.

The forums headed by the county assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriation committee will give the common wananchi a platform to interact with legislators on proposed taxes.

Committee chairman Robert Mbatia on Monday said the event will take four weeks with sittings happening every Tuesday in different locations.

"We wanted to diversify more this year unlike last year where we had two venues, in Waithaka and Jericho," he said.

The exercise kicks off in Langata subcounty at Uhuru Gardens Primary School on Tuesday from 11am.

It targets residents from Kibra and Lang'ata.

The next event will be held on August 8 in Dagoretti North subcounty at St John's Catholic Church and targets those who reside in Dagoretti North, South and Westlands.

For Eastlands residents, the public participation will be held on August 13 in Embakasi Central subcounty at the Kayole Social Hall.

It will accommodate residents from Embakasi Central, East, West, North, South and Roysambu.

The final event will take place in Starehe subcounty at the Kariokor Social Hall on August 16 and will host residents from Starehe, Kamukunji, Makadara, Mathare and Ruaraka subcounties.

"The committee is prepared for the exercise which is open to all residents of Nairobi and other involved sectors," Mbatia said.

Mbatia, the Kariobangi ward rep, said the committee expects to hear views from residents on the charges that directly affect them such as garbage and other household charges.