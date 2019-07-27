Residents complain of over-taxation in Finance bill

The proposed Finance Bill 2019 has continued to receive different reactions on its new levies.

According to the County Assembly Finance Budget and Appropriation committee they have received many complaints and proposals in writing from lobby groups, garbage collection youth groups and also charitable organisations.

Committee's chairman Robert Mbatia said despite the proposed new levies in the bill, the public won't be overtaxed.

"This is a draft from the executive on the areas they feel that certain amount should be charged but it's not the final charges," Mbatia said.

"We are going to have public participation as from next week where we will give opportunity to the Wanjiku's to give out their views on the draft bill and also give us their proposals," he added.

Mbatia said the committee will invite the concerned sectors for a committee sitting upon request or they shall be invited to attend the public participation.

"We shall arrive at levies, which all parties involved, especially the common mwananchi,will not be forced to dig deeper into their pockets," he said.

Suba Churchill, a human rights activist, said there was no sufficient input and consultation from sectors affected.

"We are going to contest because it would be unfair if they came to a conclusion without taking our proposals," he told the Star.

During the 2019 budget speech last month, Nairobi's Finance executive Charles Kerich said the demand for services by far outmatches the ability of the county to deliver, partly because majority of the county’s population enjoy the services without contributing any charges.

Nairobi's own source revenue collection has declined year on year with Sh10.1 billion collected in the financial year 2017-2018, up from Sh10.93 billion raised the previous year.

The missed revenue targets have seen City Hall struggle to provide key services like health and repair of roads.

City Hall now seeks to raise more cash from its health facilities, and clients will be required to pay Sh2,000 to get booklets on their medical examination at county hospitals as highlighted in the draft bill.

Households seeking to have county collecting their garbage will be monthly charged Sh100 (informal settlement), Sh300 (medium estates) and Sh600 in Upmarket areas and CBD.

They can alternatively seek private garbage collection. In learning institutions, primary and secondary schools will pay between Sh3,000 and Sh20,000 depending on the number of learners, whether publicly or privately-owned.

Universities and colleges will be the hardest-hit institutions, paying a range of between Sh20,000 and Sh200,000 depending on the number of registered students.

Traders seeking to occupy the county's modern stall will pay Sh750 monthly per stall, while those occupying the stalls located at Bus Park will pay Sh1,000.

Traders at Toi, Gikomba, Maziwa, Fig tree, Adams, Tena, Outering stage, Ngong Road and Jogoo road will pay a weekly charge of Sh200 or pay a daily fee of Sh50.