Raila's sister gets new job as Sonko reveals new water company board members

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s sister Beryl has landed a new job after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko appointed her to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company board.

Other members of the board include former ICT CEC Emma Mukuhi, Finance's Charles Kerich, acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat and Karen Nyamu.

Former Capital FM editor Michael Mumo, Timothy Muriuki , Mohammed Abdulahi and Martin Mbicire are also part of the board.

An inaugural meeting was held on Wednesday of the new board where all members were revealed.

Nairobi County Assembly Water committee chairman Paul Kardos confirmed to the Star that the new board has been put in place.

“Now that we have a new board we are looking forward to having a strong team that will be of service to the residents of Nairobi,” he said.

Munyao once served at Tana Water Service Board as a member.

Timothy Muriuki, who is the former Nairobi Central District Association chairman, was roughed up last year in April by people believed to be close ‘allies’ of Sonko at Boulevard.

Nyamu was among four women whom Sonko had indicated last year that he would likely appoint as his Deputy.

Nyamu has been seen at several of Sonko’s events, including the Iftar dinner at City Hall last month.

Mukuhi served in Sonko’s Cabinet as the head of the environment and ICT department.

Her time was cut short after her one year contract expired early this year.

Munyao succeeds Raphael Nzomo who was suspended together with eight other board member on September 27, 2017 barely two months after Sonko was elected into office.

Before Nzomo was Peter Kuguru who took after the founding chairman Kabando wa Kabando.

It is expected that the new chairman will confirm Engineer Nahashon Muguna who has been acting as the Managing Director at the company.