Armed robbers storm Sakina church, kill one worshiper

Armed thugs have robbed Sakina Church in Makongeni, Nairobi killing one worshiper and injuring others.

Makadara DCIO Henry Kiambati says the robbers made away with several items including musical instruments in the Friday morning incident.

Kiambati says one of the victims died on spot after being stabbed severally while the pastor has been rushed to the hospital.

He said they are yet to assess what has been stolen from the premises and establish the motive of the robbery.

More to follow…