CITY INFRASTRUCTURE

Kangundo Road to be dual carriageway soon, says Kenha

City Hall has already demolished illegal structures on the road reserve.

In Summary

• The 3.9-kilometre road is heavily congested as it used by motorists headed to and from Komarock, Kayole, Njiru and other satellite estates.

• The New Wakulima Market, which will serve 2,000 traders, is along the road, so is the Kangundo Road Fire Station.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
05 July 2019 - 00:00
Some of the expansion works ongoing on Kangundo road.
Image: FILE

Kangundo Road will soon become a dual carriageway.

Before that job starts, the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) will recarpet and maintain the 3.9-kilometre thoroughfare for the safety of road users.

Kenha director general Peter Mundinia on Thursday said they will be in charge of  1.6 kilometres while the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) will take care of rest.

 

Mundinia said contractors will be on the ground until the work is completed. Bulldozers and wide-load trucks are on the site.

Kangundo Road will be one of the city's busiest roads.  The New Wakulima Market, which will be ready for occupation in December, is along the road. It will serve at least 2,000 traders.

Another nearly complete landmark on the road is the Kangundo Road Fire Station.  It is a few metres from the new Wakulima market.

"With these two projects located along Kangundo road, it is expected that a lot of people will be using the road on a daily basis. We have to ensure that the road is well rehabilitated for road users," Mundinia said.

City Hall in March demolished illegal structures on the road reserves.

Kangundo Road joins Outering Road at the notoriously congested Umoja One-Total roundabout.

It is heavily congested as it used by motorists headed to and from Komarock, Kayole, Njiru and other satellite estates all the way to Kangundo town and beyond in Machakos county.

 

Last year, the National Transport and Safety Authority identified Kangundo as one of the city's top five high-risk roads. The others are Waiyaki Way, Mombasa, Outering and Jogoo roads.

Mundinia is optimistic that accidents and traffic jams will be reduced now that city roads are being recarpeted and new ones built.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
