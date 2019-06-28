MCA wants private hospitals stopped from charging parking fees

A City ward representative wants private hospitals barred from charging parking fees to patients.

Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi says it is unfair for patients and their visitors to be charged for parking fees when they are already paying for health services in the same hospitals.

“Some of the private hospitals even charge per hour, which is unfortunate especially for patients,” Thumbi says in her notice of motion she intends to table the county assembly.

She is concerned that there are no regulations for private parking, which has resulted in exorbitant parking fees in some private hospitals.

Thumbi says quoting Article 186 (1) of the Constitution that the Constitution provides powers to the County Government to govern parking.

While acknowledging that some mischievous motorists could park in the hospitals and proceed on businesses elsewhere, her proposed motion wants a policy developed to regulate the charges.

“The policy will assist to avert exploitation by owners of premises through high parking fees when patients and the general public visit such premises for services.”

The intended motion comes at a time when motorists are expected to pay more for parking in the next financial year.

Governor Mike Sonko had at the beginning of the year reduced daily parking fee from Sh300 Sh200 as per his 2017 election manifesto .