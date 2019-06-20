City MCA raises red flag over Kahiga being acting county secretary

A ward representative has voiced concern that all Nairobi business deals signed by acting county secretary Pauline Kahiga might be challenged in court and nullified.

Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu on Tuesday said Kahiga should not be acting county secretary when Leboo ole Morintat is the substantive deputy county secretary.

Kiragu said this state of affairs has persisted for nine months despite the county assembly's approval of Kahiga as the Public Service Management and Devolution executive.

The MCA wants the chairperson of the Select Committee on Implementation to explain why a March 19, 2019, report of the assembly that Kahiga should relinquish her role as the acting county secretary and assume her role as the Devolution CEC has not been implemented.

Last week, Kahiga told the Public Accounts Committee that she had been transferred to the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries docket.

Kiragu says that Kahiga is illegally the acting county secretary. "Being a county executive member, Kahiga should be performing the duties of as a CEC and not county secretary."