Sonko seeks government’s help to compensate SGR landowners

Governor Mike Sonko has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to help compensate Nairobi residents who gave up their land for the SGR.

"We appreciate the great economic impact the SGR has brought but l urge you to ensure that everyone is compensated," he said on Tuesday.

The governor said although some of the residents were compensated by The National Land Commission, some continue to suffer since they are yet to be compensated more than three years after surrendering their land.

Speaking during the event Sonko assured Nairobi residents that he will not stop until the transport system in the city is improved.

This comes at a time where the contractor for the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway had urged the government to compensate those affected by the project to allow its completion on time.

The 120km stretch passes through five counties — Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Nakuru and Narok.

China Communications Construction Company public relations assistant manager Jasper Liu said lack of compensation funds for some sections has slowed the project.

"The problem is not ours; it is a government issue because the responsibility on land compensation and relocation should be the employer’s, "Liu said on the phone.

Liu said if compensation is not hastened, they will not be able to fulfil the anticipated completion schedule.

However, the contractor still faces a compensation challenge in several blocks of the five-kilometer stretch.

"The community did not leave the corridor. We do not have the construction sites within that distance."

Liu said they have 54 months to complete the project.

On June 23, last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the contractor to stick to the June 2019 completion timeline.