JamboPay wants audit before closure of account

JamboPay has requested City Hall for an audit of transactions and settlements in the county's Revenue Collection account.

JamboPay had transferred all the transactions through its channels into the county’s account.

It requested the audit in a June 13 letter from JamboPay Chief Finance Officer Dominic Kosgei to Acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga.

Jambopay from Webtribe Limited has been collecting county revenue from 2014 to last month.

Webtribe's JamboPay contract ended on April 7, 2019, was extended to June 7 to allow the transition to the county's own revenue collection system.

“We wish to confirm that all transactions done through JamboPay channels ( ie Agents, Cards, Mpesa Paybills 147147 and Airtel Money) have been settled to the County’s Revenue Collection account and we request an immediate reconciliation and audit of the transactions and settlements done to ensure closure of the account,” the letter read.

Jambopay said that all payments done through the ejijipay system have been synchronised to the Local Authority Integrated Financial Operations Management( LAIFOM) System on a daily basis since 2014.

The firm has requested the county to nominate a reputable audit firm to work with its auditors.

The letter was copied to the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Finance CEC Charles Kerich, executive for ICT Newton Munene and the Acting County Attorney Christine Ireri.

Last week, motorists, traders and businesses started remitting their taxes through Nairobi's internally managed system by dialling new USSD short code *235# for payment of services.

For clients who had money in their e-wallets, JamboPay last week gave out code *805# for them to dial and get their funds refunded.

An e-wallet was an electronic account on JamboPay that allows the customer to disburse funds and pay for goods.

Governor Sonko together Kerich said they were optimistic that with the new system the county will collect more revenue than before.

Last financial year, City Hall collected Sh10 billion against a target of Sh17 billion. By the end of May this year, the county had collected Sh10 billion against a target of Sh15 billion.