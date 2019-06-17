PSB to replace ageing staff, hire nursery tutors

The Nairobi County Assembly has approved a new County Public Service Board.

The five-member team was approved by the committee on Labour and Social Welfare on the vetting of nominees to the Nairobi CPSB was approved by the assembly.

The team consists of Abdihakim Mohamed, Consolata Muthoni, Thomas Mweu, Sharon Mirella and Aisha Wanjiku.

Mohamed, who served as the deputy speaker of Kakamega county assembly in the previous regime, was approved as the chairman, taking over from Philip Kungu whose contract ends this month.

Jack Babji, who was the sixth candidate, did not appear before the committee for vetting.

MCAs led by Majority leader Abdi Hassan Guyo said the board should be up to the task and swiftly wort out some pending issues

"It is expected that the board will first deal with the county staff. There are at least 12,000 county employees in the city, with 60 per cent being non-skilled and aged above 50," he told the Star on Sunday.

In February this year, the outgoing board's chief executive officer Meshack Guto told the assembly's Public Account Committee that the county faced the problem of ageing staff whose performance was sub-par.

The Majority leader recommended the board come up with a retirement scheme so the county is not burdened and "heavy-bottomed".

Guyo, who is also the Matopeni ward rep, further said the board should swiftly hire new traffic marshalls.

Governor Mike Sonko in September 2017 had said he would hire 1,000 marshalls to improve traffic flow in the Central Business District.

However, no recruitment has taken place and CBD remains congested with matatus.

Guyo also said the board should hire the shortlisted Early Childhood Development Education teachers.

Last year in October, the county advertised vacancies for the teachers but one has been recruited.

"The new board should quickly hire these teachers for our children to get quality education and enjoy free ECDE," Guyo said.

The new board will also source and shortlist candidates interested for chief officers.

Last week on Wednesday, the county announced vacancies of 10 chief officers positions.

After shortlisting, the board will forward the names to the governor. Sonko will forward names to the assembly for vetting.

The PSB is mandated to establish and abolish offices in the public service and appointing persons to hold office.

The board also disciplines and removes office holders.

It reports annually to the county assembly.

