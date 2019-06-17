Plaintiff in Sh500m land case lied, says witness

A witness has accused businesswoman Agnes Kagure of lying to the court that she is the owner of disputed land in Karen, Nairobi.

Brigitte Patel Kosgey told Justice John Onyiego that the will of the original owner of the land — Rogers Bryan Robson who died in 2012 — called for his nephew from the United Kingdom to take over the property and turn it into a park for children.

Kosgey was testifying on Thursday in a case in which Britain-born lawyer Guy Spencer Elm has been accused of forging Robson's ' (his client's) will.

She said Robson' signature in a conveyance and other documents between him (Robson) and Kagure dated November 2011 was forged.

"Having spent a considerable amount of time with Rogers, I can confidently state that he would not have sold No 95 Ushirika Road for any amount. So when I see someone say the property is theirs, it is not true," Kosgey said.

Kagure has been laying claim to the land. She alleges to have bought the disputed land from Robson for Sh100 million in 2011 and later accused Spencer of planning to transfer the property to himself and dispose of it.