Ouko flags grabbed Nairobi Water land

Private developers have encroached on land meant for Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Auditor General Edward Ouko has said.

The land, which was set aside for expansion, storage, water and sewerage treatment works, has subsequently been transferred and issued to new owners.

Loresho water reservoir (Nairobi Block 90/587) was subdivided into six plots – blocks 90/596 (where the reservoir is located), 90/591, 90/592, 90/593, 90/594 and 90/595.

The last five blocks belong to new owners. The ownership is irregular, states the Auditor General in a report on the water company for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The land at Kariobangi North Sewerage and treatment works was allocated to, among others, Kariobangi Sewage Farmers Self-help Group, Provincial Administration, Our Lady of Fatima Secondary School, Alice Nursing Homes and Kariobangi Catholic Church for the construction of a polytechnic.

However, up to now, records relating to allocation, survey and subdivision of the land are yet to be made available for audit.

“Consequently, the purported subdivision and allocation can still not be verified,” the report reads.

The private developers are also said to have encroached on Booster Station 2 land off Kabete Road where water from Ruiru Dam is pumped into Kabete treatment works for redistribution.

The report further says information available indicated that a complaint had been lodged by the company in June 2007 concerning the encroachment.

However, records of the land have not been made available for audit review.

As a result, the status of resolution on the reported encroachment cannot be established.

The Ruiru Dam- Kabete Pipeline transmission has also been encroached on at Good Shepherd and Kiangima.

Structures have been erected on top of 16- and 24-inch pipes at AV (Air Valve) number 42 (Good Shepherd) and 9-, 12- and 24-inch pipes between wash out 38 and AV number 38 (Kiangima).

In the view of the circumstances above, Ouko said the completeness, accuracy and ownership of property, plant and equipment, a balance of Sh2.9 billion as at June 30, 2018, could not be confirmed.

