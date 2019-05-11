City Hall promises free annual medical camps

Free medical camps will be annual events for Nairobi residents Health executive Mohammed Dagane said on Friday.

“We shall be doing this camp yearly out of goodwill to ensure that proper and efficient medical services are offered to Nairobi residents. This will also boost services in our health facilities," he said.

Some 136 patients have benefited from free medical camps which started on April 28, 2018, at Mama Lucy, Pumwani and Mbagathi hospitals.

The camps are a collaboration of the county government and 10 specialist American doctors from Hope International.

The first laparoscopic procedure under this arrangement was done at Mama Lucy Hospital.

The procedure involves the insertion of an endoscope through an incision in the abdominal wall to view or perform minor surgery in the abdominal or pelvic cavities.

Mama Lucy medical superintendent Musa Mohammed said with the start of the laparoscopy procedures, congestion in health facilities will decrease.

“Our main focus will be cholecystectomy (an operation to remove the gallbladder), hernia repair among other major operations," Musa said.

Governor Mike Sonko said his administration is determined to ensure that Nairobi residents receive proper health services.

“Currently, I’m in consultation with officials from the national government and other stakeholders to ensure people living in informal settlements have NHIF covers," the governor said.

The medical camp ended on Thursday. Sonko hosted the American doctors for dinner at the New Stanley Hotel.

The medical camp affords residents who cannot afford medical treatment access to treatment.

Eastleigh resident Solomon Ultata, 32, is one of the beneficiaries. He has had gall bladder complications for a long time. He was successfully operated on.

“I have really suffered for a long time. I thank the governor for this," he said.

Ruai resident Naomi Gathoni is also a beneficiary. She was treated for goitre at Mama Lucy Hospital.