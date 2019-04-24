Tame market fires, say small-scale traders

Small traders in Nairobi have asked the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce to help probe and end the frequent market fires.

The Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations says the fires have cost their members millions of shillings and pushed some out of business.

They attributed frequent fires, especially in Gikomba market, to business rivalry and land grabbing attempts.

The Jua Kali association, with more eight million members, on Tuesday presented a petition detailing their problems.

They gave it to outgoing KNCCI Nairobi chapter chairman Richard Ngatia.

Businessman Jimnah Mbaru was elected last Thursday to succeed Ngatia, who wants to replace Kiprono Kittony as national chairman.

The chamber's presidential election will be on May 28.

During the meeting, the traders complained it was hard for them to expand in markets such as Gikomba because of fires.

On April 11, about 2,000 structures were razed in a section of Gikomba. There was another market fire on February 6.

On March 12, a fire destroyed a large section of Toi Market in Kibera, leaving many traders without work.

The traders want frequent evictions by the county from worksites to end, infrastructure improved and better access to affordable business finance.

KNCCI Nairobi chief executive Nemaisa Kiereini said Jua Kali should work with the chamber.

She also said the chamber is in talks with the counties to modernise markets in Nairobi to infrastructure problems, as well as the market fires.

During the election that was presided over by the Independent Elections Board, Mbaru was elected unopposed alongside his vice chairman Geoffrey Kimani and nine other directors.