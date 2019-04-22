Sub-county boss accused of demanding illegal 'fees'

A group of South C resident has said the area administrator is requiring them to pay irregular fees.

A number of residents claim they are forced to pay a daily fee of Sh50 and a security fee of Sh10,000 for those doing small business.

The residents are mostly kiosk owners, fruit sellers and clothes sellers.

‘‘We are tired of this, they demand S10,0000 for security and we have already paid Sh4,000 for our licences. We want this problem taken seriously," one resident said, seeking anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Area administrator Maurice Wera denied the allegations, terming malicious and politically motivated.

Speaking to the Star yesterday, he said no resident has come to him with such complaints.

“I heard the complaints on Wednesday and have waited for the residents to come to raise the issue with me but so far none has done so. These accusations are baseless, out of malice and character assassination,” he said.

Wera also said that there might be imposters paid to spread the rumours to get him out of office.

“County administrators fall right under the office of the governor and our work is to make sure his policy is followed to the letter. There might be a few individuals unhappy with that and use a few residents to cause a false alarm in the ward,” he said.

However, the Star has established there was a rift between the administrators and the area leaders, which is causing problems.

Area MCA Osman Khalif said that he heard of numerous complaints about the administrator and he will look into the matter.

‘I can confirm my office has received those allegations and as a servant leader I will not allow such matters to affect the residents of South C. The matter shall be investigated and If found guilty, action will be taken,” Osman said.

Devolution chief officer Jairus Musumba says they will investigate the issues raised against Wera and all entire officials and action will be taken against those found guilty of extortion.