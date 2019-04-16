Water prices up to Sh150 as shortage hits Rongai

A water crisis has hit Ongata Rongai, one of Nairobi’s major satellite towns, pushing up the cost of the commodity.

Vendors have taken advantage of the situation to sell a 30-litre jerry can for least Sh80. The price goes up to Sh150 in the evenings and on Sundays.

“There is no water everywhere and sometimes we have to wake up very early to queue at a water point in Kware, close to two kilometres from Maasai Mall bus stop,” a vendor said.

Resident John Wanyama said he uses five jerry cans in two days bought at Sh80 each.

A secretary at Apon Tipat apartments said Kajiado county water has not been available for months now.

“The county had promised to supply water last Saturday. There is no water in the rental apartment, at my residence and my office,” the secretary said.

Last week, a truck supplied water for free to residents living around Koira and Mandazi roads.

There have been claims Kenya Power cut electricity to the pumps following high bills arrears the county has.

Water executive Michael Semera did not respond to our calls.