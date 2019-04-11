7,964 health facilities in Nairobi are illegal

A clinic in Dandora linked to the death of human rights activist Caroline Mwatha is among 7,964 illegal health facilities in Nairobi.

A report by the county assembly Health committee paints a grim picture of the status of health facilities. It says only 1,079 out of 9,043 health facilities are licensed to operate.

This means that the majority of residents could be getting health services from 'quacks'.

The statistics mean that of every 10 health facilities, eight are likely to be unlicensed.

"There are 9,043 registered health facilities, 1,079 are licensed as at March 29," the survey says.

The report was requested by Dandora 4 MCA Francis Ngesa on February 19, regarding the operations of illegal clinics in the county.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok condemned the county for not closing the facilities.

"I expected the executive to have closed all the registered clinics but up to date, they are operating. This is a serious case and will even promote quacks such as Mugo wa Wairimu," he said.

He urged the health committee to ensure those city health facilities are safe for residents.

Health committee chairman Peter Warutere said that the committee will work with the executive to ensure that only licensed health facilities will only be open to the public.

County Health executive for Health Mohammed Dagane said more than 147 illegal facilities have been shut down.

The county government and all the regulatory boards and councils carried out a crackdown on health facilities from December 5 to 7 last year.

"Facilities that did not comply with health requirements were closed down," Dagane said.