Striking Embu county workers urged to petition MPs

Embu county workers striking over July pay have been urged to seek an audience with MPs and senators who are holding up revenue allocation to the counties.

Embu ward representatives led by deputy speaker Steve Munene said on Thursday that the lawmakers were the source of the cash crisis in the counties.

Munene said the National Assembly had failed to consider the Commission on Revenue Allocation’s recommendations on the equitable share of revenue to counties.

The deputy speaker told county workers holding protests outside the governor’s offices that they should instead march to the MPs’ constituency offices.

Speaking during the Assembly plenary sessions, Munene claimed that the governor, speaker and MCAs had also not been paid.

He said MPs should be blamed if any patient died when doctors and nurses are on strike due to delayed salaries.

“The National Assembly has turned into a dictatorship organisation that is only interested in financially stifling counties of cash without caring about the suffering of the electorate,” Munene said.

The MCA said Governor Martin Wambora and all Embu MCAs should also join the striking county workers in picketing.

The move, he said, would compel the National Assembly to pass the ‘unadulterated’ Division of Revenue Bill.

He threatened to join the striking county personnel in his ward in protests outside the office of the Runyenjes MP Erick Muchangi.

Munene said county governments were unfortunate victims of circumstances in the battle of supremacy between the Senate and National Assembly.

Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki said striking employees would not achieve anything by demonstrating outside the offices of the governor.

