EARLY DETECTION

Go for regular medical checks, residents told

Health executive says many conditions afflicting Meru people can be treated if detected early

In Summary

• Many people said to give priority to their work and neglect their health

•Executive advices everyone to go tests as a healthy routine

by KNA by Makaa Margaret
Eastern
09 August 2019 - 00:00
Hospital beds
Hospital beds
Image: FILE

Residents of Meru have been urged to go for medical checkup to avoid late  diagnosis of diseases.

Speaking to the media in Meru town, county Health executive Misheck Mutuma said many of the health conditions afflicting the people of Meru, especially in rural areas, can be treated if detected early.  

He said many people were reluctant to go for medical checkup as a routine in life insisting that such behaviour was a preserve for the elite and the wealthy people in society.

However, Mutuma said diseases such as cancer can be treated if caught at an early stage. 

 He regretted that many people give priority to their work and neglect their health. As a result, Mutuma said they then use their hard-earned resources on incurable health conditions.  

Mutuma said the public health department had embarked on a continuous crackdown on people operating garages and car wash business near rivers and other water sources to end contamination.

He said although people were aware that many of the activities they engage in for a livelihood had the potential to make the environment in which they live unhealthily, they are indifferent not knowing they could fall victim.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KNA by Makaa Margaret
Eastern
09 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Police shot dead member of Wakali Kwanza gang
    1d ago Coast

  2. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    5mo ago Central

  3. State moves to secure release of trafficked Nekesa from Iraq
    2d ago Coast

  4. 8 injured as gang attacks Bamburi
    3d ago Coast

  5. I've not blocked my son's mum from his funeral - MP Shinali
    18h ago News

Latest Videos