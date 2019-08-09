Go for regular medical checks, residents told

Residents of Meru have been urged to go for medical checkup to avoid late diagnosis of diseases.

Speaking to the media in Meru town, county Health executive Misheck Mutuma said many of the health conditions afflicting the people of Meru, especially in rural areas, can be treated if detected early.

He said many people were reluctant to go for medical checkup as a routine in life insisting that such behaviour was a preserve for the elite and the wealthy people in society.

However, Mutuma said diseases such as cancer can be treated if caught at an early stage.

He regretted that many people give priority to their work and neglect their health. As a result, Mutuma said they then use their hard-earned resources on incurable health conditions.

Mutuma said the public health department had embarked on a continuous crackdown on people operating garages and car wash business near rivers and other water sources to end contamination.

He said although people were aware that many of the activities they engage in for a livelihood had the potential to make the environment in which they live unhealthily, they are indifferent not knowing they could fall victim.